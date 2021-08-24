From the 7th to the 9th of September 2021, the Rimini Expo Center in Italy will host over 45,000 visitors, 25% of whom will be international visitors coming together for the biggest international fruit and vegetable industry trade fair; Macfrut, 2021 Special Edition.

Macfrut is the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable industry, a B2B event for sector professionals and opinion leaders from more than 90 countries.

It is a benchmark event that brings together major industry players, innovations and market trends, offering a unique business platform that allows participants to expand their network of business contacts and enter new markets.

The event will have over 1000 exhibitors, comprising over 20% foreigners, these exhibitors will showcase goods and services from different sectors including: production and marketing of fruit and vegetable products, sorting and packaging machinery and technology, packaging materials, logistics and services, machinery and systems for fruit and vegetable growing, plant nurseries and seeds and bio-solutions.

For the first time, the exhibitors of Macfrut will also have their own virtual stand on the macfrutdigital.com platform to increase their business and networking opportunities with visitors. Additionally, Monday, 6 September will be dedicated to business with China.

By visiting the online trade fair on the macfrutdigital.com platform, participants will be able to meet the companies of the China Pavilion and arrange B2B meetings.

It will also be possible to visit the international companies that joined The China Day and that will be offering their products and services to China.

Macfrut 2021 will have room for an Italian Retailer Business Lounge, International Asparagus Day, Biosolutions International Event among others.

The Italian Trade Agency in Ghana and the organizers of Macfrut 2021 Special Edition wishes to extend an invitation to Government representatives and policy makers, and to agribusiness professionals within the fruits and vegetables value chain to join this event. This will be a great opportunity to meet new business associates, create export and import links, exchange information, ideas and machinery and so much more.

To be part of this event, please register online at www.macfruitdigital.com or contact us on [email protected]

This event will change what you know about this industry and will move you into a new phase of growth. Get ready, to get together in Rimini.