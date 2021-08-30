The embattled General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabila, has denied reports that she has been suspended from the party.

According to her, the false information of her supposed suspension is being propagated by the party’s Chairman, Moses Dani Baah and the 2020 flagbearer, David Apasara who fear that they will be exposed for embezzling the party’s funds.

The Chairman of the party, Moses Dani-Baah told Citi News over the weekend that the decision to suspend Madam Nabila was taken at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

He said the General Secretary had been found guilty of misconduct and actions that were causing problems within the party.

But Janet Nabila in a separate interview told Citi News that the said National Executive Committee meeting did not form a quorum to be able to take any binding decision.

“I have not been suspended. There was no NEC meeting on Saturday. They never formed a quorum and so everything that they did is void,” she said.

She claimed that the Mr. Apasara and Mr. Dani-Baah were seeking to frustrate her because she took actions that will expose them for taking funds to the tune of GHS 70,000 from the party’s coffers without accountability or any justifiable reason.

She said the funds was part of an amount the party raised for the construction of its party offices.

“During our 29th anniversary, we solicited funds to build party offices. We got GHS 150,000 for the party offices so we kept it in the account, and we saw that the flagbearer and the leader went to pick as much as GHS 70,000 from the account and I didn’t know what they were using the money for so I went to the regional CID office to report them.”

“I then called auditors to audit the account and we are calling EOCO to audit the account and give us the findings. I was told that a disciplinary committee was being formed to investigate me.

Apasara and Dani-Baah went round telling people that I have problems in the party. Because they know that they will be disgraced, they want to do something just to cover up their image,” she further stated.