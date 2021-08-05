The 2020 National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has filed a suit at the Appeals Court to suspend the execution of a high court order that seeks to remove him as an elected Member of Parliament.

The stay of execution motion was filed on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

According to the motion, the High Court’s judgement last week was “clearly in error” since, among other things, holding citizenship of another country as well as Ghana cannot be interpreted to mean that he owed allegiance to that country and as such does not qualify to be a Member of Parliament.

The Cape Coast High Court last Wednesday ruled that Mr. Quayson, at the time of filing his documents to contest the election in Assin North, still held allegiance to another country other than Ghana.

The Court thus cancelled the said election, ordering a re-run of the poll in Assin North, and, consequently, prohibited James Quayson from holding himself out as Member of Parliament for the area.

He has already appealed the High Court’s ruling, but before a final determination is made, he wants the court to put on hold the execution of the earlier order.

Mr. Quayson, through his lawyers, argues that “if the execution of the judgement is not stayed, the people of the Assin North Constituency will lack representation in Parliament for a significant period.”

“If the High Court decision is not stayed, it could give rise to considerable political tension in the Assin North Constituency and possible disturbances of the peace,” he added.