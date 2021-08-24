Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch, says it stands by its claim that the Food and Nutrition Practical 3 Examination questions in the ongoing 2021 WASSCE leaked.

The group’s Executive Director, Kofi Asare, first made known his claims via his Facebook page.

However, WAEC at a press conference rejected the claims, saying they are untrue.

Mrs. Addy-Lamptey explained that guidelines for the Food and Nutrition Practical are however released early to help schools prepare adequately for the practical examination.

“It is purely to enable the teachers to prepare for the conduct of the actual paper, which was taken on Friday, 20th August,” Mrs. Addy-Lamptey said.

“The paper clearly contains only guidelines and was already in the public domain, hence we are surprised that somebody picks it up and refers to it as a leaked document,” she added.

In reaction to WAEC’s denial, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, insisted that the leakage indeed occurred.

He however called for the digitization of the conduct of the exam to minimize human interference.

“The questions for the Food and Nutrition Practical 3 which was written on Friday, August 20, 2021, got leaked at exactly 11:08am on a telegram platform. We have shared the evidence with the media and we have also shared it with the Ministry of Education and anyone who wants to verify it can go and do so,” he noted.

Past tensions with Africa Education Watch

WAEC considered suing Africa Education Watch earlier in 2021 over a report on its assessment of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The report alleged that a number of irregularities occurred during the period of the examination.

But WAEC said the report was fraught with factual inaccuracies and misleading.

The 2020 WASSCE had some papers leaked before the exams.

Confidential information on examiners was also leaked, prompting a report to the Cyber Crime Department of the Ghana Police Service by WAEC.