The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate has announced the list of health facilities selected to administer the recently received 249,000 doses AstraZeneca vaccine to residents in the region.

The vaccine will be given to those who are due for their second jabs.

The exercise will begin from 31st August 2021 to 4th September 2021 across all the 29 districts in the Greater Accra Region.

Those due to recieve the jab have been advised to carry along a valid national ID card and their COVID-19 Vaccination Card for the exercise.

Below is the list of health facilities across the region where the vaccination exercise would be carried out.

AstraZeneca was the first vaccine to arrive in Ghana earlier this year when the country heightened its efforts to beat COVID-19.

Out of the about 800,000 people to have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, nearly half of the number is yet to get the second jab.

Ghana has vaccinated a section of the population with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the country in July through the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative.

A total of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered to unvaccinated persons in COVID-19 hotspots in the Greater Accra region and the Ashanti Region.