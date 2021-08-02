Nine motions have been sponsored in Parliament through the Private Members’ Bill since December 2020.
The motions include the request to constitute a bi-partisan Committee to investigate the circumstances under which Frontiers Healthcare was awarded a contract to conduct COVID-19 testing at KIA, a motion seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections, and the motion for the Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.
A Private Member’s Bill in a parliamentary system of government is a Bill introduced into a legislature by a legislator who is not acting on behalf of the executive branch of government.
Find below a breakdown of the private member bills
BILL/MOTION SPONSORS STATUS
|Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2020(introduces stiffer punishment for road traffic offenders whose actions lead to the death of an unborn child.)
|1.Ras Mubarak(Kumbungu)
2. Ben Abdallah Bandah( Offinso South)
3. Osei Kyei- Mensah- Bonsu(Suame)
4. Haruna Iddrisu( Tamale South)
|Passed by 7th Parliament on the 18th of December 2020
|Motion to constitute a bi-partisan Committee to investigate the circumstances under which Frontiers Healthcare was awarded a contract to conduct COVID-19 testing at KIA
|1. Haruna Idrissu(Tamale South)
2. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak(Asawase)
3. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh(Juaboso)
4. Dr. Sebastien Sandaare(Daffiama- Busie- Issa)
5. Kwame Agbodza(Adaklu)
6. Dr. Kurt Nawaane(Nabdam)
7. Ernest Norgbey(Ashaiman)
|Action yet to be taken
|Motion for a bi-partisan committee to probe the “contracts between the Republic and Sheik Ahmed Al Makhtoum and one other, for the supply of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines”
|1. Haruna Iddrisu;(Tamale South)
2. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (Juaboso)
3. Dr Sebastien Sandaare(Dafiama-Bussie-Issa)
4. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa(North Tongu);
5. Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane (Nabdam)
6. Ernest Norgbey(Ashaiman)
|Motion debated and approved, with the setting up of the Afenyo-Markin Committee to probe the stated issues.
|Motion urging Parliament to reject the $28 million loan to finance the purchase of cars for legislators.
|1. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa(North Tongu)
2. Patrick Yaw Boamah(Okaikwei Central)
|Motion dropped after parliament approved the latest car loan with a resolve to discontinue the practice
|Motion to cause an investigation into “alleged interference by some members of the security agencies and some vigilante groups before, during, and after presidential and general elections since 1993 resulting in injuries and loss of lives and make consequential recommendations
And motion demanding investigations to recruitments of persons into the country’s security agencies since 1993 “to establish the level of ethnic, regional and gender balance in the recruitment and appointment to such public offices and make appropriate recommendations.”
|1. Frank Annoh Dompreh(Nsawam Adoagyir)
2. Alexander Afenyo-Markin; (Effutu)
3. Samuel Atta Akyea(Abuakwa South)
4. Osei Bonsu Amoah(Akuapem South).
|No action taken yet
|Motion seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general election and into inappropriate interferences by state security in the elections and violence against citizens, leading to the loss of lives.
|1. Haruna Iddrisu,(Tamale South)
2. Muntaka Mubarak(Asawase)
3. Mahama Ayariga( Bawku Central)
4. Alhassan Suhuyini(Tamale North)
5. James Agalga(Builsa North)
|Action yet to be taken
|Motion to streamline and mainstream Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Ghana, which can ensure cogent, equitable and sustainable national development.
|1. Frank Annor Dompreh(Nsawam Adoagyir)
2. Rockson Dafeamakpor(South Dayi)
|Rejected by the house after a vote on July 28th 2021
|Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill
|1. Samuel Nartey George(Ningo-Prampram)
2. Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West)
3. Alhassan Suhyini (Tamale North)
4. Helen Adjoa Ntoso(Krachi West)
5. Della Adjoa Sowah(Kpando)
6. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour(Assin South)
7. Rita Naa Odorley Sowah(Dadekotopon)
8. Rockson Dafeamakor(South Dayi)
|Bill yet to be debated and passed