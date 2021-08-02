Nine motions have been sponsored in Parliament through the Private Members’ Bill since December 2020.

The motions include the request to constitute a bi-partisan Committee to investigate the circumstances under which Frontiers Healthcare was awarded a contract to conduct COVID-19 testing at KIA, a motion seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections, and the motion for the Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

A Private Member’s Bill in a parliamentary system of government is a Bill introduced into a legislature by a legislator who is not acting on behalf of the executive branch of government.

Find below a breakdown of the private member bills

BILL/MOTION SPONSORS STATUS