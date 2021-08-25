The overlord of Mamprugu Traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdullai Shetiga II, has urged all settlers around flood-prone communities in the North East Region to move upland ahead of the opening of the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso.

The overlord gave the directive when officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the North East Region paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to notify him about the official communication about the dam spillage.

“The message will be carried across as soon as possible to every community to prevent any havoc this year.”

The North East Region is a major flood zone. Thousands of residents had been affected by the spillage of the dam in recent years.

John Kwaku Alhassan, Regional Director of NADMO in the North East Region who led the delegation appealed to traditional authorities, opinion leaders, Assembly Members and concerned citizens to continue to sensitize those living along the White Volta to comply with the directive by moving to safe zones ahead of the anticipated floods.

“We are told the water level of the Bagre Dam is rising rapidly as indicated by the Burkinabe Authorities”, the director said.

He advised the general public and most especially, farmers, fisherfolks and communities living along the White Volta to evacuate with immediate effect in order to avoid flood disasters often fuelled by the spillage of the dam.