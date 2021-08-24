The government has set up a committee to investigate reports of alleged leakage of the Food and Nutrition Practical 3 Examination questions in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Although the West African Examination Council (WAEC), has denied such claims by the education think tank, Africa Education Watch, the latter says it stands by the claims.

“So far as I am concerned, the Minister [of Education] has engaged them and an investigation process is ongoing and WAEC has come out with their response and EduWatch has also come out with a [counter] claim,” the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Mr. Kwarteng however, said he was not aware of specific timelines concerning the report.

The African Education Watch’s Executive Director, Kofi Asare, noted on his Facebook page that he had met with the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the Ghana Education Service leadership through a virtual platform.

Though WAEC has refuted claims the paper leaked, he said they met “to present irrefutable and sacred evidence of last Friday’s leaked WASSCE Food & Nutrition practical paper 3.”

WAEC, however, explained that guidelines for the Food and Nutrition Practical are usually released early to help schools prepare adequately for the practical examination.