Motorists in Accra have been advised to drive responsibly as Citi TV’s ‘War Against Indiscipline’ campaign, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has resumed.

Briefing his men ahead of Friday’s exercise, the Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu-Mensah said “we will work as a team to make sure that we ensure traffic compliance to the fullest. Drivers are too recalcitrant on our roads. People have decided not to respect the Road Traffic Act. That is why we have decided to go around and put some level of sanity in the system, especially those who drive on the shoulders of the roads.”

“We will not condone those acts. We will make sure that there is some level of sanity on the roads. We will ensure that everyone complies,” he warned.

Dr. Sasu-Mensah also charged the men who will be deployed on the road to discharge their duties professionally.

“I want us to exhibit a high level of professionalism in our line of duty. Let’s be courteous and diligent,” he said.

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Citi FM/CitiTV, Samuel Atta-Mensah, has warned that persons, especially the politically connected, who will be apprehended will face the law regardless of their status.

He adds that the Police and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), have devised the use of technology to fish out culprits of traffic offenses.

He, therefore, admonished motorists to follow the example of the IGP, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, and desist from undisciplined conduct on our roads.

“If even the new IGP will subject himself to traffic, and you think that you are better than him, just try and see what will happen. If you misbehave and are caught, you will be made to face the full rigours of the law. You can call whoever, you will not escape the law.”

“It resumes today [Friday]. The first phase will run for the next three months. The Police Service has started the Electronic Traffic Surveillance System, so be mindful when driving,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

The station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in Ghana in May 2019.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adentan-Dodowa among others.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

A second leg sought to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.