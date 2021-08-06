A non-governmental organization, Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation, as part of its 3rd year anniversary celebration embarked on a campaign to feed street kids from Opeibea Bus Stop to Madina Zongo-Junction and back to the Accra Retail Center.

Numbering about 40, the group donated about five hundred packs of foods and drinks with water and pastries. Water and pastries were also donated to children on the streets.

The initiative by the NGO is in line with their core mandate of addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 2), Zero Hunger agenda.

The initiative was on the theme: “Feed a child, save a life”.

About MyHelp-Your Help Foundation

Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation is a group of working-class professionals (doctors, nurses, lecturers, security officers, engineers, entrepreneurs etc.) who have come together to pool resources aimed at helping to alleviate the plight of the poor, needy and less privileged in society.

They do this by mobilizing funds both internally by contribution from members and externally by getting sponsorship from organizations and benevolent individuals and philanthropists. The NGO focuses on inspiring and empowering orphans, street children and the vulnerable with the aim of improving their socio-economic status. Hence the slogan “Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation!!! Caring for the Needy and Less Privileged in Society”

The foundation, prior to the project held over the weekend, had successfully embarked on 13 similar projects since inception.