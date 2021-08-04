The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated boxer, Samuel Takyi on securing a bronze medal for Ghana at the Olympic Games.

Despite losing his semi-final bout in the featherweight division against American, Duke Ragan comes away from Tokyo with the bronze medal.

He had already been guaranteed a medal after his quarter-final victory over Colombian, David Avila Ceiber.

With semifinalists in boxing guaranteed at least a bronze medal, Takyi has become the toast of the nation, with many Ghanaians overjoyed at his success.

The medal is Ghana’s first at the Games since the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and the first individual medal since Prince Amartey also won bronze in boxing, in Munich 1972.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the President congratulated Takyi for “hoisting the flag of Ghana” on the global stage.

“Big congratulations to Samuel Takyi from all of us at home, for hoisting high the flag of Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics, and for winning a bronze medal, Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years. Well done,” the post on the President’s page said.