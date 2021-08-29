The Greater Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has said it is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman, Eunice Kessewa Yeboah, which occurred on the August 22, 2021, at Nima free pipe, during a Muslim traditional marriage ceremony.

The deceased, a fuel station attendant, was accidentally shot in the left buttocks allegedly by someone at the wedding ceremony.

The police made this known a press statement issued on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

According to the statement, the deceased was immediately rushed to the hospital and was responding to treatment, but died on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Command has arrested the organizers and the couple to assist with investigations.

Opinion leaders in the area have also been engaged and informants within the area have been contacted.

The Command has thus appealed to the public to volunteer information to help in this direction.