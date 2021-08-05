The NLC, has directed the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, to call off their strike and appear before it .

In a letter to the union, the NLC directed the group to “stay any or all intended actions for the parties to appear before the Commission.”

The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, has urged the association to consider ongoing negotiations.

“By law, when you are negotiating or a case is before the commission, and it is being heard, you don’t go on strike,” he said.

To address the concerns, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey, has also said a committee will be set up to resolve the current impasse.

In the meantime, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has accused the Association of breaching the rules of engagement guiding ongoing negotiations on concerns raised by the association.

According to the Commission, the association was expected to return to the negotiation table on August 3, 2021, prior to declaring a strike on Monday.

The Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Earl Ankrah, said “to the best of our knowledge there is no problem. These issues that are out there in the public took us by surprise. We were supposed to be at the table negotiating.”

In a related development, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) members are also on strike because they want the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.