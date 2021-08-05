The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Freddie Blay, has said the party, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has excelled in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In addition to touting this as one of the major achievements of the party, he charged members of the NPP to be proud and make their voices heard.

He said this as the party celebrated its 29th anniversary under the theme, “A Tradition for Stability, Prosperity, and Continuity”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has tested our ability to manage the country even in very difficult circumstances. The New Patriotic Party, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has excelled in its leadership in managing the crisis in our country and has proven the efficiency of our party in government.”

Mr. Blay also encouraged the members of the party to prioritize party unity at all times.

According to him, the party’s interest must supersede all other personal interests.

“I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we will still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of its development.”

“This is the only party that can deliver that, and we must keep it so, and we must be very united, irrespective of our own personal interest.”