Road safety inspectors, under the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), will join the police to enforce discipline on roads as part of Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline in conjunction with the Ghana Police Service.

The road safety inspectors from the Authority will focus on institutional vehicles.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance at NRSA, Kwame Koduah Atuahene, said the Authority will follow up with the institutions of the offending drivers to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out to them.

“This week we plan to join the team and provide as much support. We are going to focus on institutional vehicles because part of our mandate is to ensure institutional compliance.”

“The public can rest assured that we will hold these institutions accountable when they are caught engaging in any form of road offenses.”

The second leg of Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline campaign commenced on Friday, August 20, 2021, with the driver for a former member of the Council of State, Nii Kotei Dzani, and over 40 other drivers arrested for various traffic infractions on the Kpone-Dawenya stretch.

War Against Indiscipline campaign

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

The station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country in May 2019.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

A second leg sought to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.