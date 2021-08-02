The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has stated that the Government is committed to ensuring the reading and writing proficiency of every school-going Ghanaian child by the age of ten years.

To this end, he said government is putting in place a conducive learning environment and the necessary interventions to guarantee this outcome.

The Deputy Minister made this statement during the presentation of some items to the Assin Asamankese D/A Basic School.

The donation included exercise books, sets of crayons, pencil packs, veronica buckets, handwashing soap, and a digital piano.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated that one of these interventions, spearheaded by the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, was the introduction of the National Standardized Test (NST).

He indicated that the NST aimed not only at seeking to improve learning outcomes, but also at reducing learning poverty across the country.

He stated that all primary four pupils in Ghana will be the first batch to sit for this test, adding that, it will also give the government the opportunity to assess the challenges inherent and undertake the remedial actions when they get to class five.

Furthermore, he appealed to the Chiefs, Parents, Guardians, and the public to give the government it’s full backing to implement solid policies and programs for the betterment of the country.

“Children are the future of the country, and nothing should hinder them from achieving their dreams. There are, among them, those with exceptional talents and skills, gifted and talented kids, and they need to be guided and mentored appropriately’, the Deputy Minister said.

On behalf of the School, the Headmaster, Mr. Seth Adjei thanked the Deputy Minister for the items and promised to put them to good use.

Present were some Traditional Rulers, the representative of the District Director of Education, Mr. Alex Adjei, and Officials of the Ministry of Education.