Some three elephants that invaded the Yankazia community in the East Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region have killed one person in the area.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The elephants were also said to have invaded three other communities, Soanvusi, Nasuan and Tuna.

According to a National Disaster Management Organisation report, the elephants were moving across the street when two persons on a motorbike run into them, and the mammals attacked and killed one person.

The other person managed to escape.

The deceased body has been conveyed to Gbentiri for burial. He had three wives, eight boys and five girls.

The elephants reportedly moved further to the Kariga district, but have since returned to the East Mamprusi municipality.

NADMO said its officers are currently at Yankazia and moving towards the Yunyoo Nasuan district, where the elephants reportedly came from.

The organisation noted that several numbers of households were seen following the three elephants.

This is not the first time elephants had attack resident up north.

Farmers schooled on ways to stop elephants from destroying farms

In June 2021, residents in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region who farm along the wildlife forest reserve in Sakote were schooled on innovative ways of preventing elephants from destroying their crops without harming them.

Farmers in the area have over the years lamented the annual destruction of their crops and farm produce by elephants and had called on the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to help them ward off such animals.