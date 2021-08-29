One person is feared dead after the vehicle he was travelling in from Accra to Tema skidded off the road and somersaulted several times, crashing into the median of the Accra-Tema motorway.

The incident, which occurred around 9:30am on Sunday, August 29, 2021, was said to have happened when a motor rider crossed a speeding Hyundai Elantra saloon car with registration number GW 4296 -20.

An eyewitness said “We were at home, and we heard a loud sound coming from this side. So we rushed towards the direction of the sound to see what has happened.”

“Upon arrival, we saw that this car has somersaulted. So we quickly rushed to the car to assist those on board. At the time, the driver was alive, but the passenger was bleeding profusely.”

One of the eyewitnesses also said, “I was home when I heard the noise, so I decided to come over to see what has happened. Upon getting here, I saw that the car has somersaulted. So we helped to turn the car over to enable us to save those we have been trapped in.”

“The driver was safe, but the passenger wasn’t in a good shape and was bleeding badly.”

The Chief Inspector from the Airport MTTD, Moses Akapame, who was at the scene said victims have been taken to the 37 military hospital while the vehicle has since been towed to the airport police station for further investigations.

10 die, several others injured in accident on Accra-Cape Coast highway

This accident comes shortly after 10 persons were confirmed dead after two Yutong buses with registration numbers GN 4741-10 and GS 6262-19, collided head-on at Gomoa Mampong on the Accra-Cape Coast highway on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

In a similar accident, 9 persons were also confirmed dead after a Sprinter Benz bus they were travelling on got involved in an accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The deceased comprised 5 females and three males, including a 6-month-old baby.

All these add to the numerous accidents that have occurred already this year and claimed many lives.