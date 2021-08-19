Visualized images of the government’s ambitious ‘Agenda 111’ hospital projects show the three main types of projects the government hopes to complete.

The plan to construct 111 health facilities will include new regional hospitals, new district hospitals, and new psychiatric hospitals.

The objective of the project is to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region in the country have access to quality healthcare services.

This is in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care to all citizens and the attainment of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

The President cut sod for the commencement of the project on Tuesday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Agenda 111 is the culmination of a pledge to improve healthcare infrastructure after the country dealt with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government expects the projects to be completed within 18 months.

So far, sites have been identified for 88 of the 111 hospitals.