The People’s National Convention (PNC), has suspended its General Secretary, Janet Nabila.

The decision was taken after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the GNAT Hall on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The meeting lasted for over three hours with the entire session held behind closed doors.

It is unclear the nature of issues that resulted in the party leader’s suspension, but Citi News understands that many of the issues bother on misconduct which was adjudicated by the party’s disciplinary committee.

Speaking to Citi News after the meeting, the Chairman of the party, Moses Dani-Baah, said he is confident that the suspension of Janet Nabila will bring stability to the party and help it focus on the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the conduct of the General Secretary since the party’s last congress in 2020 has led to various challenges for the party, adding that the absence of Janet Nabila in the party will not affect it in any way.

“The PNC since our last congress in September 2020 we’ve been having problems with our General Secretary. She’s done so many things, some of the things have been referred to the disciplinary committee and have let to some things. We believe that her absence will give us absolute peace to perform. We can concentrate and focus on our election issues come 2024. We believe her absence will not cause any upset to the party. The party can still move forward.”

Janet Nabila has been a long-serving member of the PNC.

Before becoming the General Secretary, she had served as the National Women’s Organizer.