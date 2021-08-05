The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of a couple, following a shooting incident at Asuofia-Asamang in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.

Ama Vida, said to be in her 30s, was reportedly gunned down by her estranged husband, Bashiru Kophie, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after she allegedly threatened to divorce the latter.

She was said to have been shot twice at close range, killing her instantly.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that Bashiru after the heinous crime fled to Daban, a suburb of Kumasi.

However, some neighbours and relatives of Vida, who got wind of where the suspect had been hiding, allegedly pursued him to his hideout and subjected him to severe beatings.

ASP Ahianyo said information reaching the Police Command indicated that Bashiru, believed to be in his 40s, and alleged to have been weakened by the beatings also died on Tuesday.

The remains of the couple had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.