A police woman has been found dead at her home at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, August 2, 2021.

According to the police, the victim was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.

The police in the statement said the boyfriend they are currently on a manhunt to arrest the police woman’s boyfriend.

“A police constable (name withheld) has been found dead at her residence at Damongo in the Savannah Region on 2nd August 2021. She was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.”

“The body has since been deposited at the West Gonga Hospital, pending investigation. Her boyfriend is highly suspected, and the police are on a manhunt for him.”

Below is the full statement issued by the police.