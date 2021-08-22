Yaw Muntom, a 45-year-old farmer at Lele, a suburb of Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region, on Saturday 21st August 2021, allegedly shot his wife in the left shoulder after a quarrel.

According to the Prang Police, the suspect reported himself and was arrested.

The police immediately led him to the crime scene to assist with further investigations.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the body of Muntom’s deceased wife was seen lying in a prone position in a pool of blood, while the single barrel gun allegedly used to kill her was found beside her body.

Pru East Police Commander, DSP Eric Awiadem, narrating the incident to Citi News said the suspect claimed the devil made him do it.

“The man and the wife have been having some misunderstandings for quite sometime now. There was a funeral yesterday [Saturday] which the deceased wanted to attend. She asked the husband for money but he refused. She later prepared a meal for the household and refused to serve the husband’s portion. This infuriated the husband who started another quarrel. Later in the day, the woman was cooking when the man shot at her.”

“He told us it was the devil that entered him and influenced his action.”

The deceased, Abena Jayon, aged 30, had nine children with her alleged killer and had been married to him for the past decade.

Her body has since been deposited at the Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital for autopsy and preservation.