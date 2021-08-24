Puma Energy, a leading multinational oil marketing company in Ghana, has opened a new retail service station at Westland in Accra

The Westland retail site was opened to the public on Thursday, August 18, 2021, rendering the top-of-the-range Puma Energy service of Energising communities to first-time and existing customers of the brand.

Private and commercial drivers were rewarded through lucky dips with attractive Puma Energy branded giveaways.

Customers also got free fuel at the pump, consistent with all of Puma Energy’s new site openings.

Akua Baisiwa, a long-standing customer of Puma Energy who lives in the community, was full of joy for having a retail service station that is closer to her.

“I was driving by and saw that Puma Energy had set up shop here. This feels good to know. Puma Energy is that brand you can always trust. There is always better value for money.”

At the Westland site, customers can fill up their vehicles, do an oil change and also shop at the convenience store.

Started in 2016, Puma Energy Ghana continues to energize communities in a way that has seen the brand grow to become one of the strong brands of repute, delivering world-class services to its growing customer base.

Available in Ghana across over 80 sites, Puma Energy Ghana is part of a global oil and gas conglomerate operating in some 47 countries.