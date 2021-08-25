Mr. Alswel Annan, the current president of the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG) has been honoured as part of the 40 topmost Excelling Student Leaders in Ghana.

The Public Relations Officer for Joy4Fame Shipping Company Limited was granted the award at the Ghana Students Leaders Awards (GSLA’21) held at GNAT Hall in Accra on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Mr. Annan was honoured for his contributions to the development of students’ welfare in the country, high level of integrity, political activism, and social responsibility.

Mr. Alswel Annan was the former SRC President for Pentecost University, after which he took a higher step to becoming the President of PUSAG.

Alswel Annan is the current Ambassador for London International Model United Nations, representing Ghana for 2020/2021.