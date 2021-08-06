A 45-year-old police officer, Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire, a dispatch rider with the Speaker of Parliament’s convoy, has died at Juaso in the Ashanti Region after a private car crashed into his motorbike.

This occurred on Friday, August 6, 2021, while he was escorting the advance team for the Speaker of Parliament ahead of his official visit to the region.

Two others who were occupants of the private vehicle are also injured and have been rushed to the hospital.

According to the police, the Speaker’s convoy which was from Accra was involved in the accident with an articulated truck carrying teak and a private vehicle around Juaso.

A police source told Citi News the articulated truck was being followed by a Toyota Camry which was heading towards Accra from Kumasi.

He says when they were almost at Juaso in the Asante Akim South Municipality, the private car attempted to overtake the articulator truck, but the driver of the vehicle signaled the private car driver that there was a convoy approaching them.

According to the police, the private car driver who insisted on overtaking the articulator then crashed into the motorbike of the dispatch rider, leading to his death.

The body of the deceased police officer has since been deposited at the Juaso mortuary.