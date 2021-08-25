Ghanaian reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy will be headlining the YAM Carnival in the United Kingdom on August 28, 2021.

He will be performing alongside Beenie Man, Koffee, Davido, Patoranking, Fally Ipupa, among other celebrated performers.

He has promised to leave imprints of his performance on the minds of patrons of the festival and music lovers as they celebrate Black culture from across the globe.

On August 21, 2021, the BET award-winning Ghanaian musician made history with a remarkable performance at the Afrocarnival Festival in Brooklyn, New York. The concert is one of his five invasions advancing his major ‘Anloga Junction’ Europe and America tour in November this year.

Though the event was disrupted by heavy rains and lightning, Stonebwoy delivered an unparalleled performance through the unfavourable weather conditions, performing more than just his ‘Anloga Junction’ album.

While Stonebwoy’s performance is undeniably impressive, it is bolstered by the affection that exists between him and the many artistes on stage.

Rather than rivaling his industry peers, he does the reverse, sharing his stage with a diverse range of established and emerging brands.

See photos from the event below: