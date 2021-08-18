The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has assured the government of Sudan of Ghana’s readiness to give discounts to Sudanese students to study mining technology at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, gave the assurance when he led the Sudanese Minister for Minerals, Mohamed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi, and his entourage to visit UMaT.

While assuring the Sudanese delegation who are in Ghana to study Ghana’s mining industry and currently touring UMaT and other mining companies, the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister said Ghana is also prepared to understudy the advanced Sudanese geological service.

“Through the commission, we can vouch for some discount for you anytime you are ready to bring students,” Mr. Duker said.

“That will be part of our contribution in supporting Sudan in the growth of its mining industry,” he added.

The team after touring UMaT also visited AngloGold Induaprim Mines where the Sudanese team, including the Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mohamed Abdelrahman Yasin Mohamed, were taken to the Iduaprim mine site for a first-hand appreciation of its operations.

The Sudanese Minister for Minerals, Mohamed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi, briefing the media, said they have signed some agreements with their Ghanaian counterparts which they intend to take advantage of.

“We are looking forward to the near future to cooperate in so many fields… We are planning to bring our people; young engineers and geologists, to be trained here in this university.”

“We will be grateful to cooperate in the future in all fields with regard to the ministries and with regard to the educational institutions and all that,” Mr. Mennawi said.