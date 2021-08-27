Efficiency is key in today’s fast-paced world. When life doesn’t slow down, why should you? With the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s, there is no need to wait for your tech to catch up with you. Thanks to its remarkable display, audio sound, eye protection features, and its slim and compact design in addition to its fast internals and innovative HUAWEI App Multiplier systems, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s helps you move at the pace you want. With a wealth of information at our fingertips, using the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s is a joy – offering an incredibly efficient entertainment experience because of Huawei’s dedication to research and development to create and improve on the revolutionary App Multiplier, as well as get the most out of the Octa-core chipset.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s comes with a massive 10.1-inch FHD display that allows for an immersive viewing experience of all kinds. Be it for working, browsing the net, or entertainment on the go, this display provides a massive viewing area that works for all kinds of users and tasks.

In addition to the display, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s also boasts of a set of Harman Kardon tuned dual-huge amplitude speakers that enable the tablet to achieve a higher audio volume with low distortion. HUAWEI Histen 6.1 enables the support of 9.1-channel 3D surround sound with options for users to configure the audio experience according to their preference, and Bass Booster which offers smart optimisation that enhances the bass-based on the intensity of the bass frequencies.

In terms of eye protection features, HUAWEI MatePad T 10s have those in spades. Designed with the eye health of users in mind, the new Huawei tablet features distance and ambient light sensors that work together with software to enable eye protection. the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s comes with six-layer intelligent eye protection features; including a blue light filter, posture alerts, distance alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode to ensure optimal eye health while using the tablet.

Built into the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s’s lightweight and sleek frame is Huawei’s improved App Multiplier, available with EMUI 10.1. This revolutionary service allows users to handle different tasks on the left and right sides of the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s at the same time. The user can easily adjust the size of the left and right windows. Even better, as of March 2020, there are around 3,000 apps globally that support App Multiplier, meaning users are spoilt for choice when it comes to utilising the App Multiplier.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s’s fashionable Deepsea Blue exterior does not have to be where the style stops, with the App Multiplier, you can effortlessly browse through your favourite clothes websites while also checking out your social feed to see what is in style, meaning you’ll never miss a trend again. You can even quickly gain your friends opinions on the item you’re thinking of purchasing by having your preferred messaging service open on the lower half of your screen whilst browsing with the top half, creating a more socially involved browsing experience without lag. With Huawei’s App Multiplier and proprietary Deterministic Latency Engine (DLE) built into EMUI 10.1, collaboration knows no boundaries.

To enhance the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s’ entertainment value further, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s is powered by the industry-leading octa-core chipset. Paired with Huawei’s EMUI 10.1, users can experience the full power of the device through advanced sharing services.

Available for only GHS 1429 LTE Version & GHS 1329 WiFi Version and in a beautiful Deepsea Blue with a luxurious sandblasted finish, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s is the perfect addition to the consumer who seeks effortless entertainment for an affordable price.