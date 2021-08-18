The top 50 participants who have qualified to compete in the second round of the 2021 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ organized by 97.3 Citi FM will be announced on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The selected applicants for the next stage will be named on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Breakfast Daily on Citi TV.

By making it to the top 50, one has qualified for level two of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ which is going to be a written General Knowledge Aptitude Test.

The test has been scheduled for Saturday, September 4, 2021. It will come off at the Accra Digital Centre.

From there, the top 10 participants in the aptitude test will advance to the final stage of the contest.

The top 10 contestants will then compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GHS10,000.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ is a nationwide educational campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

This year, interested participants wrote essays on the topic: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and to bring hope in political governance.”

Thousands of entries were received by the deadline for submission, and external examiners have completed the process of assessing the scripts for the selection of the best 50 participants.

For more than two months, a team from Citi FM toured various schools as part of efforts to interact with students in some parts of the country, to encourage them to participate in the 2021 edition of the Challenge.

The program is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

It is sponsored by SIC Insurance PLC and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation through the Kindred partners.