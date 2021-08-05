The second stage of Citi FM‘s educational program, ‘The Literacy Challenge,’ has been slated for Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Level two of ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is a written General Knowledge Aptitude Test for the top 50 participants who have submitted essays for the competition.

The next stage of the challenge will take place at the Accra Digital Centre. The top 50 entrants for this stage are expected to be announced by mid-August, 2021.

The top 10 participants in the aptitude test will advance to the final stage of the contest.

By making it to the final, the top 10 contestants will compete in a classic quiz competition for the grand prize of GHS10,000.

This year, interested participants wrote on the topic: ‘As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and to bring hope in political governance.’

Thousands of entries were received by the deadline for submission, and external examiners have already begun the process of assessing the scripts for the selection of the best 50 participants.

For more than two months, a team from Citi FM toured various schools as part of efforts to interact with students in some parts of the country, to encourage them to participate in the 2021 edition of the Challenge.

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana. It is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The program is sponsored by SIC Insurance PLC and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation through the Kindred partners.