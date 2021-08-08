Trade AID Integrated, a non-governmental organization, has launched the I-SOLVE Hub project to help reduce poverty in the Upper East Region.

The I-SOLVE project is aimed at promoting socio-economic development through talent nurturing and entrepreneurship by supporting target clients with working space, equipment, tools and business mentorship to convert their ideas into commercial enterprises.

Funded by the French Developent Agency and French Global Environment Facility, the I-SOLVE hub will focus on Craft skills development, ICT and digital skills and Agriculture and Agri-business.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Director of TradeAID Integrated, Nicholas Apokerah, said the project will stimulate entrepreneurial skills among the youth and contribute to reducing youth unemployment in the area.

“Young people with skills in the craft, ICT and digital as well as Agriculture and Agric-business will be supported to set-up their businesses. Today in particular we are launching the craft pathway, so from now up to the next two years we will support 50 young women between the ages of 18 and 35 years to set-up their businesses.”

“Sustaining the project is very important and we a plan to have the investment payback in terms that are very favorable to the beneficiaries and also plan to further raise funds into the project so that we can gradually grow a revolving fund to invest in other people. We are also working with the banking organizations so that, after the start-up phase if they need additional financing, these banks will come in to support.”

Mr. Apokerah urged the youth in the region to take advantage of the intervention and embrace entrepreneurship to secure their future.

Under the project, business ideas will be refined and supported with starter packs to launch careers under an intense mentorship of high performance industry professionals and experts.

They will also be supported with the requisite equipment and techniques to build and retain customers and also gain access to business partnerships.