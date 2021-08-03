Spare a Piece of Bread Foundation (SAPOB) in partnership with Ghana ICT Skills Hub has presented items ranging from chairs, stationery, and other learning materials to the Holy Child Preparatory School in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The move, according to leaders of both organizations who are former students of the school, was to promote quality education in the municipality and help instil the habit of reading among school children.

The items, according to the Programmes Director of Ghana I.CT Skills Hub, Evans Gyakye, will help promote and foster quality education and reduce inequalities.

He said the books and other learning materials were sponsored by Catherine Assink of Grange Academy in England as part of their `Ubuntu Project´; an intercultural quality education project to improve the learning behaviours of Ghanaian students in several schools.

Mr. Gyakye advised the students to be resourceful and cultivate the habit of reading more books, to comprehend lessons to enhance their academic performance.

He further urged them to visit the library regularly to acquire more knowledge.

Presenting the items to the school on behalf of the two groups, Ms. Josephine Osei, Country Director for Spare a Piece of Bread Foundation, thanked the school authorities for their hard work and dedication towards the success of the school.

“It is our belief that this gesture will go a long way to improve quality education in Holy Child and the entire Obuasi Municipality. We promise to come back with more materials.”

She advised the students to take their academic work seriously and make use of the library.

This, she added, will build their capacity to excel in their exams and for the school to maintain its high academic standards.

The Headmaster of Holy Child School, Mr. Amos Asante, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked SAPOB and Ghana ICT Skills Hub for giving back to the society and contributing their quota to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

He appealed to other old students and other groups to come to the aid of the school to furnish their science laboratory.

“We will guard these items with our heart and make very good use of them,” Amos Asante said.