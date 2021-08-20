The United Nations Secretary-General has again called for an immediate ceasefire in the Ethiopian region of Tigray, where government forces and rebel fighters have been locked in conflict since November.

António Guterres described the humanitarian conditions in Tigray as “hellish” and said aid agencies needed unrestricted access.

He condemned the use of sexual violence against women in Ethiopia as a weapon of war.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Mr Guterres said there could be no military resolution to the fighting, which has spread to neighbouring states.

He said “conditions must be created to allow for the start of an Ethiopian-led political dialogue to find a solution for the crisis”.

“Such a dialogue can contribute to addressing the underlying causes of the conflict and ensure Ethiopian voices direct the pathway to peace, ” he said.

Millions of people have been displaced and hundreds of thousands are living in famine conditions.

