The acting Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has approved the launch of a 24-hour regional highway patrol unit in the Upper East Region to check violent crime on roads.

The unit is to provide escorts for transit vehicles, for tomato carrying vehicles and serve as a deterrent to security threats on the highways, according to a police statement.

“The unit comprises of a platform of robust and psychologically prepared personnel for combat operations to ensure public safety and security in the region,” the statement noted.

The patrols will cover the Karimenga-Bolgatanga-Navarongo-Paga Highway with “a patrol a point at Pusu Namongo”.

It will also cover the Bolgatanga-Tilli Forest-Bawku Highway, with “a patrol point at Tilli Forest”.

In the past year, some of these areas have witnessed fatal robbery attacks.

In July 2021, for example, a nurse working at Zebilla was attacked and killed by armed robbers at the Tilli forest during the Eid celebration.

Following such incidents, the then-Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, pledged to tackle such robbery attacks head-on.