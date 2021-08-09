All the 13 member public universities of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have asked the national executives to continue with the ongoing strike.

The members have agreed that until their demands are met, the national executives shouldn’t call off the strike.

This was made known in a resolution from the member campuses of the association issued on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

For instance, UTAG-UPSA said its “members unanimously rejected the proposal by government and have supported the continuation of the strike.”

They also said the “NEC should have more engagement with the media to continue to enjoy public sympathy.”

UG-UTAG also urged the continuation of the strike. They also called for the withdrawal of all other related services

“At its emergency meeting on Friday 6th August 2021 on the above subject, UG-UTAG resolved to continue with the withdrawal of teaching and related services until our demands are met. Thank you very much.”

UTAG-KNUST also urged the national executives not to relent in their demand despite the legal tussle with the government on their strike.

“UTAG must not relent even in the face of a legal tussle with government and the consequence thereof.”

The association and its members have been on strike since Monday, August 2, 2021.

They (UTAG) have been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

