The Business and Executive Committee of the University of Ghana has postponed indefinitely the upcoming level 100 and level 400 second semester 2020/2021 academic year examinations.

Additionally, the resumption of the level 200 and Level 300 batches for the second semester, 2020/2021 has been adjourned.

The announcement follows an indication by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) that they will not return to the lecture halls until the government addresses their concerns.

A statement signed by the school’s registrar, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, indicated that the university remains open for now, and “academic activities will resume when services are restored.”

“Stakeholders will be kept updated on any developments,” it added.

This move follows a similar one by the authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST).

The leadership of UTAG at the various public Universities have been meeting their members to communicate the outcome of its meeting with the government.

At one of such meetings at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, UTAG members remained resolute and said they will not call off the ongoing strike.

What are the demands of UTAG?

UTAG has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.