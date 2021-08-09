The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), says it has begun consultations with its legal team to enable it to respond appropriately to an injunction secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC) against their strike.

According to UTAG, the news of the injunction came in after it had concluded nationwide consultations with members and decided not to call off the strike until their demands are met by the government.

UTAG has been on a nationwide strike over poor conditions of service since Monday, August 2, 2021.

Subsequently, the NLC secured an interlocutory injunction compelling the university teachers to return to the lecture halls immediately.

According to the injunction granted by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, “the respondents herein, whether by itself, its Executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employers or other persons are restrained from proceeding with its intended strike…,” portions of the injunction read.

But it seems the lecturers are least perturbed about the development. The National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Eric Abavara in a Citi News interview said the association will respond accordingly.

He said even though they haven’t been served yet, they have seen the injunction in the media, and have tasked their lawyers to respond appropriately.

“We have seen the ex-parte motion on social media, and we have consulted our lawyers on same, and they will be working on it accordingly. The emergency meetings were held before the release of the motion, but our lawyers are studying it and will respond appropriately.”

UTAG has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

But UTAG says the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.