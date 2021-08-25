A woman operating a mini eatery around the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has been stopped.

This comes after a video of the fufu seller plying her trade at the site went viral.

Clement Wilkinson, the Chief Executive for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, who has oversight responsibility for the Ga North Municipal Assembly, in a statement said, his outfit together “with the Municipal Coordinating Director for Ga North and Assembly Members have taken the necessary steps to stop the said woman from carrying out such an illicit activity around the Interchange”.

Mr. Wilkinson further warned persons engaging in such illegal activities in other parts of the municipality to desist forthwith or be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Mr. Wilkinson is therefore using this medium to caution the public, and any person who plans or intends to engage or participate in such illegality around the bus stops, pavements and footbridges of the Interchange, and also anyone who intends to paste posters and bills to immediately desist from such acts or face the full rigours of the law.”

“The public is also being reminded that the project is for everyone, and so he encourages all and sundry to be citizens and not spectators so that the interchange can serve its intended purpose.”

In a related development, the consultant for the four-tier Pokuase Interchange, Kwabena Bempong, has said a task force from the Ga North Municipal Assembly will be stationed around the project at night to prevent traders from doing business close to the edifice.

“I have been promised by the Ga North Municipal Engineer that they are going to send their task force to apprehend persons engaged in such activities. They [taskforce] will not be working only in the evenings. They will also be working during the day,” Mr. Bempong said.

The Pokuase Interchange is a four-tier interchange situated at Pokuase Junction, connecting motorists to Awoshie, Kwabenya, Amasaman, and Achimota.

The project, which was constructed by Messrs China Zhongmei Engineering Company Limited was commissioned in July 2021 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A few days after the commissioning, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, asked the Ga North Municipal Assembly to implement stringent rules to ensure that traders do not take over the spaces around the interchange.