Ahead of the international break, some of the biggest clubs in European football take center stage in the UEFA Champions League matchday 2.

The opening night was full of goals and upsets as expected and this midweek is expected to be no different with some exciting matchups in store.

In this week’s Betway Pick 5, we take a look at five exciting Champions League games with the chance of earning a whopping GHS 25,000.

AC Milan v Atletico Madrid

Despite losing to Liverpool on opening night, AC Milan showed some steel, scoring twice against the 2019 winners in a 3-2 defeat.

Since then, the seven-time winners of the competition have won two league games and drawn one whilst showing some promise.

Atletico Madrid on the other hand suffered a 1-0 defeat to Alaves last weekend and will be out to make amends on Tuesday.

In two previous meetings, Atletico Madrid have won both games. Los Rojiblancos have a win probability of 35% according to Betway whilst AC Milan have 34% with a draw set at 31%.

PSG v Manchester City

PSG started their Champions League campaign on a disappointing note, recording a 1-1 draw against Brugge despite having the famous Messi, Neymar and Mbappe trio to call upon.

Manchester City, in comparison, were ruthless and convincing in a comfortable 6-3 win over RB Leipzig at the Etihad stadium.

Both teams have been excellent domestically since then, avoiding defeat. Manchester City especially exerted some dominance over Chelsea during the weekend.

On head-to-head basis, Manchester City are the better team with three wins and two draws in five matches. They, unsurprisingly, have a winning probability of 41% according to Betway whilst PSG have 32%. A draw has been pinned at 27%.

Benfica v Barcelona

In the previous matchday, Barcelona were shambolic against Bayern and recorded a 3-0 defeat at the end of the contest.

The side which went into the competition without Messi’s services were dominated throughout. Benfica, in comparison, were held to a 0-0 draw by Dynamo Kiev.

Domestically, Benfica have been slightly better, taking seven points from a possible nine since then whilst Barcelona have earned five.

In their last four meetings, Barcelona have recorded two wins and two draws, highlighting some level of superiority over the Portuguese giants.

But, Betway thinks it will be a close call with Benfica having a 33% probability of winning whilst Barcelona have 39%.

Juventus v Chelsea

After recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over Malmo, Juventus go into the next round of matches with the hope of getting one over defending Champions Chelsea.

Chelsea, who suffered defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend, will be out to get back to winning ways as they make the trip to Italy.

The two teams have met on four occasions in the competition and have shared the spoils. Chelsea and Juventus have won one each and drawn two.

According to Betway, Chelsea have a 50% probability of winning whilst Juventus have 23%. A draw has been set at 27%.

VFL Wolfsburg v Sevilla

Sevilla go into the tie on the back of two consecutive domestic victories in hopes of making it a third in a row as they travel to Germany for the battle against VFL Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg, in comparison, aim to snap their three-game winless streak as they host the Spanish side on Wednesday evening.

The two teams will face off in this competition for the very first time with bragging rights certainly at stake.

Sevilla have a 38% probability of winning according to Betway whilst Wolfsburg have a 32% probability of winning the game.