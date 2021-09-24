The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has rewarded a midwife at the Battor Catholic Hospital with a new car in recognition of her hard work and diligence.

The legislator made the presentation during Ghana’s 2021 celebration of World Contraception Day hosted at Battor.

The nurse, Beatrice Blessing Obidieh, is the longest serving midwife at the facility.

She was gifted a 2015 Toyota Prius fully loaded hybrid model.

“Auntie Beatrice as she’s affectionately known has rendered inspirational service at the Battor Catholic Hospital since 2003. The 53-year-old product of Atibie Midwifery Training School came highly recommended by all her colleagues, doctors and administrative staff who were unanimous during my quiet background checks that she has been phenomenal, dedicated, selfless and a quintessential role model to the younger generation,” the Member of Parliament said in a Facebook post.

He was hopeful that her work will inspire other health workers in the district to discharge their duties diligently.

“I hope her sterling example and our token of appreciation will motivate other health workers posted to our district from elsewhere as in the case of Auntie Beatrice to accept their postings, stay with us and not be fixated on seeking transfers to bigger cities,” Ablakwa added.

This is not the first time the MP has supported the facility or its staff.

Recently, he and his family donated monies received during the funeral of his father, Theophilus Brown to the facility.

Following his victory in the 2020 parliamentary elections, he paid all the medical bills for the occupants of the children’s ward of the hospital.

In the past he has donated vehicles and equipment to the facility including incubators, baby cots, theatre beds, a suction machine, an autoclave machine and a phototherapy machine all valued at GHC100,000 to the hospital.