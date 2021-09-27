Against the backdrop of consumption statistics which indicate that Ghana’s per capita consumption of its own cocoa products is 0.52kg against 8kg in countries that import cocoa beans from Ghana, the African Cocoa and Chocolates Expo was instituted to promote the consumption of local cocoa products.

The primary motive of ACCE, according to the organisers, Know Your Cocoa Foundation (KYCF), is to elevate the status of Ghana from an exporter of cocoa beans to a global leader in the manufacturing of a wide variety of cocoa products from confectionery to cosmetics.

Under the theme, “Africa Beyond Beans: Raising a New Generation of Cocoapreneurs for Wealth Creation,” industry stakeholders engaged in series of panel discussions on various topics at the sidelines of the virtual event.

Addressing participants, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, said raising the new generation of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the cocoa sector will open more employment avenues and improve livelihoods while increasing our export revenue annually to achieve the US$25.3 billion set in the National Export Development Strategy.

He said a ‘Ghana Beyond Cocoa Beans’ sits well with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo vision to transform Ghana from an exporter of raw produce to a manufacturing giant.

He said the private sector in the cocoa value chain has far responded positively to the agenda and investments in cocoa processing have enabled Ghana to move from approximately 30% total value addition to almost 50%.

The CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, said GEPA will provide all the necessary facilitation to Ghanaian exporters and persons who are interested in venturing into the export business.

She advised manufacturers to visit the GEPA Impact Hub located within the premises of African Trade House in Accra for assistance on how to get their products to the internal market through export.

The 2021 African Cocoa and Chocolates Expo climaxed on Sunday 26th September 2021 with a physical cocoa tour to model cocoa farms located in the Eastern Region.