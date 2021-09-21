The Minister for Local Government, Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe has defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s choices of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Mr. Botwe insists President Akufo-Addo found them to be competent and qualified for the job.

The nomination of MMDCEs across the country has been greeted with mixed reactions, with many agitating and accusing the President of nominating the wrong people for their districts.

Some are also saying they do not associate with nominated persons and for that matter calling for different persons to be nominated.

But speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, on Monday, September 20, 2021, Dan Botwe said a lot of consideration went into the nomination.

He also added that everyone who couldn’t get nominated will be contacted in due time.

“The most important thing is that I had the opportunity to sit through some of these interactions and saw the calibre, the quality of people who really wanted to come and serve at that level. I was very much encouraged, and we have kept their resumes, and they will be contacted at the right time.”

The government released President Akufo-Addo’s choice of nominees for the various MMDCEs on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after nearly nine months of the new administration.

The Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe at the minister’s press briefing after the announcement indicated that the list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.

The regional ministers are thus expected to contact the Electoral Commission, which will commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.