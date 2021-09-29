The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Bawah Braimah says the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and the Commanding officer of the military contingent that caused the Ejura unrest must be sanctioned.

According to him, justice cannot be deemed to have been served if the two personalities are not held responsible for their actions.

The Justice Koomson Ministerial Committee Report published on Monday was silent on the two individuals.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP expressed strong disagreement with portions of the report.

“I don’t think it is right that the MCE should be sacked, and the Police Commander should be sanctioned whilst the Minister who did the actual deployment is left alone. Simon Osei-Mensah and the Commanding officer should have been punished.”

“We can’t let the issue rest if this is not done.”

The report of the three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region was published by the government on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Among other things, the committee recommended the removal of the MCE for the area, who pulled out of the race for a new MCE, and compensation for the affected families and victims.

Recommendations

The committee among other things noted that the death of Mohammed Ibrahim, also known as Kaaka, served as the catalyst that triggered the disturbances.

The committee made the following ten (10) recommendations;

1. Adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, Abdul Nasir Yusuf and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. It further recommended that the injured persons, Louis Ayikpa, Awal Misbau, and Nasif Nuhu.

2. The immediate transfer of the District Police commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond for his incompetence in handling the situation and also for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.

3. The expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.

4. The removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

5. The Military Establishment reviews the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.

6. The training of REGSEC, MUSEC, and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crisis Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

7. The development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military/ Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.

8. The National Commission for Civic Education should intensify its Public education in relation to the rights, obligations, and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.

9. All crowd/riot/crisis control units be made to wear bodycams, and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.

10. The establishment of Sports and Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, to rechannel the energies of the youth.

Click here to read the full statement.