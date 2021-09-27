Assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly have voted to reject Ernest Arthur, the President’s nominee for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Out of the 65 assembly members who took part in the poll, 31 of them voted to reject President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee.

Per the confirmation rules, a nominee is supposed to garner two-thirds of the total votes of the assembly members.

Mr. Arthur polled 34 votes, which represent 52 percent of the total votes cast.

It is expected that within 10 days, the Assembly would reconvene for reconfirmation.

Mr. Arthur is one of the 125 MMDCEs who were retained nationwide after a drawn-out nomination process.

He is also the second nominee to be rejected after Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, the Yendi MCE nominee.

All nominated MMDCEs have to be voted for by assembly members in their various MMDAs before they will be issued with appointment letters.

The confirmations are being done within a 21-day window.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council slated September 27 to October 7, 2021, to confirm the president’s MMDCE nominees in the region

Other regional coordinating councils also have similar schedules for the confirmation of the various MMDCEs appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week.