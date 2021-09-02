I have followed a series of interviews granted by Dr. KK Sarpong and sometimes froze, literally, in complete disbelief of what damage he is doing to the country in an attempt to litter the media space with hate for CSOs. By design or not, he injects extreme nervousness than I have seen. The strategy was evident; he pontificates his achievements in public life to sedate the minds of Ghanaians to think that he is doing the right thing with the Aker transaction. He tries hard to discredit CSOs in the crudest way possible, so the public will listen to him, not the CSOs. Additionally, he displays an unpardonable lack of control over the Aker transaction, which makes his amnesia of the history of Aker/AGM in Ghana almost forgivable.

For the avoidance of doubt, CSOs have deliberately abstained from personalising this transaction, but we are capable of descending that lane. On Peace FM, Dr. Sarpong claimed an outstanding achievement of consigning Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) to a debt procuring enterprise for almost three decades. He owned the idea to syndicate loans to purchase cocoa beans, a practice that has escalated from borrowing hundreds of millions in the 1990s to billions today. Dr Sarpong should note that CSOs will not celebrate his legacy of debt procurement, instead of building capital for the trade of a commodity that Ghana continues to play a dominant role in the global supply market.

It is even shocking that the GNPC Kahuna goes way back into time to account for his public life with such surgical precision on what he thinks is public-worthy. I would have thought that the most relevant and recent context of his public life to the ongoing Aker transaction is his stewardship of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). TOR was handed to Dr Sarpong with total debt of about $400 million. At the time, the State needed the genius to save the company. Not only that, the public was billed, through the TOR Debt Recovery Levy, to support Dr. Sarpong to turn the company’s fortunes around. Instead, he left the company with debt of over $1.4 billion, having received about $580m from the levy. In 2015, a government committee, with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and KPMG, recommended further investigation into the debt and use of funds at TOR. However, as vulnerable as the Ghanaian public is, he gets rewarded with a more significant portfolio in GNPC.

Here again, his stewardship of the Corporation thus far remains a template of “how not to run a national oil company,” which will remain a subject of academic scrutiny for so long. He frustrated ExxonMobil on the selections of a local partner for one whole year, creating inactivity on Exxon’s block until Government compromised on Goil. Under his watch, the Government has paid about $260 million for unutilised domestic gas and flared about $200million worth of gas in 2020 alone. At the same time, Dr. Sarpong spends his time negotiating the import of LNG at an additional cost of about $300 million a year to the public on a take-or-pay contract, ignoring the warnings of IMF on the fiscal consequences in its article IV report for 2021.

He demonises existing investors with his kitchen engineers, then comes out in the open crying about exiting investors and blaming energy transition. Aker’s jackpot is only one of many bad judgments of GNPC under his leadership.

To avoid public scrutiny of the Aker transaction, the Kahuna of GNPC spends time bastardising CSOs and craftily portraying that we lack knowledge of the entire transaction. However, it gets too apparent that if he paid little attention to CSOs, some nervy moments in his interviews, which I will return to shortly, would have been avoided. On the point of lack of knowledge, he got worryingly deflated by Bernard Avle on some specific questions CSOs have raised. His last bullet, though, appears a push for an unfounded twist of imperialist agenda, operated through CSOs, to disrupt what he wants to do with the transaction.