The Veterinary Services Directorate says there has been a significant decline in Bird Flu cases across the country.

According to the directorate, even though previous weeks saw over six new cases being reported, that figure has reduced to three cases a week.

In an interview with Citi News, the Risk Communications Officer at the Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sasu, attributed the decline in affected birds to the safety measures adhered to so far by poultry farmers.

“We advised them that any time they see mortalities and sick birds, they should quickly report to veterinary services for interventions so that we can test, and we found that if the farm has been affected, we can come to the farm to help contain the virus so it doesn’t spread to other farmers,” he explained.

Dr. Sasu however indicated that there were still some lapses that needed to be addressed.

“For the new cases that came in, [according] to the investigation team, some farmers are not having biosecurity. Others even ended up visiting affected farms… and that also led to infections.”

As of August 29, the Greater Accra Region led with 28 cases while the Ashanti Region followed with nine cases.

The outbreak has affected some 110,000 birds.

The Western Region has been the newest region to be affected by the bird flu.

The other affected regions are the Central, Western North, and Volta Regions.

Following the recent outbreak, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the disease has been confirmed.

There is also a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country.