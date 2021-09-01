A former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, says the results of the recent post-election survey released by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is an indictment of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Mr. Segbefia said the government should be worried that the survey painted a clear picture of apathy towards tackling corruption in Ghana.

“It is simply the fact that this is an indictment on the government’s performance over a period. If I was in their shoes, I will be extremely worried because it does not make good reading of a government, especially in the areas of corruption.”

The survey revealed that the majority of Ghanaians lack confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight corruption.

“While Ghanaians are split (48% vs. 48%) on the government’s ability to ensure that rule of law is upheld in the next four years, majority [of them] are not confident in its ability to protect the country’s financial resources (53%) and curb corruption and official impunity (62%),” the report noted.

Mr. Segbefia who is also the Head of the International Relations Desk of the NDC said the findings of the survey put the NDC in a good light, as it creates the impression that the opposition party fared better than the governing NPP in fighting corruption.

“We did pretty well but not as much as one would have hoped but in terms of what the Akufo-Addo government has done, it does not hold well,” Mr. Segbefia said.

To win the hearts of Ghanaians, Mr. Segbefia asked the governing NPP to focus on ending the culture of impunity.

“The culture of impunity is so high that it goes beyond simply not dealing with corruption. I think that the government has to come back and give people hope that there is a better tomorrow. The talk and rhetoric must cease and there must be more action,” he said.