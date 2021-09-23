A contempt case brought against the Chief of Air staff, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson at an Accra High Court has been adjourned to October 13, 2021.

The judge took the decision after the counsel of the accused, filed a written request for more time from the court.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, the lawyer of the applicant, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh, alleged that the senior military officer flouted an earlier ruling hence their action for contempt.

“Basically, we are in court on a motion for committal for contempt to commit the Chief of Air Staff to prison for flouting court orders. Unfortunately, the case has been adjourned because the lawyer for the contemnor, thus, Air Vice Marshal Hanson has written a letter to the court asking for an adjournment” the lawyer said.

He further alleged that the senior military officers has used soldiers and land guards to terrorize some residents of the area.

The lawyer, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh said, “an injunction was placed on a parcel of land at Tsado against Air Vice Marshall Hanson. Contrary to the orders of the court, he entered the land with soldiers and land guards to brutalize and shoot residents. That’s why we are back in court”

The purported owner of the land, Adolf Tetteh, has also accused the senior military officer of using soldiers to destroy his property and threaten his workers.

Speaking at a press conference on his behalf, Nii Addokwei Tetteh called on the Defence Minister and Military High Command to call Air Vice Marshal Hanson to order.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson, however, declined to comment on the matter when he was contacted.