A security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning has predicted that the rate of crime in the country will get worse by the day.

His comments follow recent reports of robberies and murders across the country.

According to Prof. Aning, crime has become a very profitable venture, as more and more people are engaging in it.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the security analyst warned that until crime is disincentivized through stiff punishment, the situation will persist.

“We are unwilling and unprepared to deal with those who commit crime, especially if they are connected to power. Crime has become such a profitable venture in this country. Violence has become a currency with which those who are more violent have a much higher stand in society. We are going to see more of these.”

“How often have we complained about small arms in the country? It won’t change naturally. I’m talking about spiritual crime, we need to have a conversation on spirituality and politics, spirituality and the economy, and spirituality and social hierarchy.”

There have been reports of violent crime in parts of the country in recent times.

Data from the Statistics Research and Monitoring Unit (SRMU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service indicates that 306 murder cases have been reported to the police from January 1 to June 30 this year.

The recent killing of a journalist with London-based MTA International on the Tamale-Buipe highway last week by robbers has triggered calls for the government to address the rising incidents of highway robberies in the country.